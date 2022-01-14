Culver City Schools cancel class next week due to COVID

The Culver City Unified School District has canceled three days of class next week due to the rise in positive COVID cases in the area.

In a community-wide letter sent Friday, the district announced that it would cancel school from Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 21. The cancellation covers all school programs, including the Office of Child Development and City Adult school. The cancellations mean the district will not have any classes next week, as the district was already scheduled to have Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Tuesday, Jan. 18 is scheduled as a pupil-free day.

Services like pickup lunches and weekly testing will not be interrupted. Testing will be held as a drive-thru from Jan. 18-20. Students who didn't register for weekly testing will be given a rapid test to take home today.

Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 24. In order for students to be eligible to return to class, they must submit a negative COVID test.

