Culver City carjacking, hit-and-run suspect charged with 10 counts of attempted murder

The Brief A 45-year-old man, Juan Luis Estrada, was arrested following a violent multi-city crime spree involving a carjacking and multiple intentional hit-and-runs. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Estrada with ten counts of attempted murder, among other felonies; bail is set at $10.25 million. Police are still actively investigating the incident, reviewing evidence, and seeking witnesses or video footage to identify any other potential individuals involved.



A violent crime spree spanning from downtown Los Angeles through Culver City has ended in the arrest and formal charging of a Riverside County man.

The suspect allegedly carjacked a vehicle at knifepoint, led police on a reckless pursuit, and intentionally struck multiple pedestrians.

What we know:

The violent chain of events began in downtown Los Angeles when the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Juan Luis Estrada of Perris, allegedly carjacked a vehicle at knifepoint.

Estrada then drove into Culver City, causing multiple hit-and-run collisions and intentionally striking several pedestrians, according to police.

When Culver City police officers spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, Estrada fled, initiating a reckless pursuit through Culver City and Los Angeles.

The chase ended when Estrada crashed into another vehicle and was taken into custody.

Following a review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Estrada faces a litany of felony charges:

Ten counts of attempted murder

One count of carjacking

One count of felony evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury

One count of battery on a peace officer

Three counts of felony hit-and-run

Estrada's bail has been formally set at $10.25 million.

What we don't know:

While the charges have been filed, authorities have not yet released a motive for the random attacks on pedestrians or the carjacking.

The current medical conditions of the injured victims, who range in age from 15 to 70 years old, have not been made public.

Police are still working to determine if anyone else was involved in planning or executing the crime spree.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or who may have relevant cell phone or dashcam video footage, is encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this crime spree, call the Witness Line (CCPD Watch Commander) at (310) 253-6202.