CSULB issues quarantine, pauses campus instruction after COVID-19 outbreak

Cal State Long Beach has placed all students who live on campus in quarantine after five students tested positive for COVID-19, including four who live at residence halls, university officials announced.

"Late yesterday, we became aware of a number of students who have not

heeded our guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated

socially off campus earlier this month,'' according to a statement from CSULB

President Jane Close Conoley. "Five of these students have now tested positive

for the illness. Four students live on campus in the residence halls, and one

lives off campus."

The university says they are taking actions to protect the health and safety of the community.

-- The university has placed all on-campus residents in quarantine and, in

conjunction with Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, will be

testing all of these students soon.

-- As they engage in contact tracing on campus, the university has paused in-person instruction for two weeks and will review the number of employees on campus. Those who have the need to be tested will have a test offered.

-- Continue partnership with public health officials to understand the ultimate scope of those who are impacted and assist with contact tracing in the broader community.

-- Clean and disinfect facilities as needed.

-- Investigate related student conduct issues and addressing them appropriately.

San Diego State University issued a similar quarantine this summer. SDSU has reported at least 819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its campus reopened Aug. 24.

"As you know, we took a conservative approach to the fall semester by vastly reducing the number of students in our residence halls and the number of classes offered on campus,'' Conoley said. "Unfortunately, even with our proactive efforts we need to adapt and respond to this new challenge. We

will keep our community informed as we learn more.''