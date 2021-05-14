Brush fire burns 10 acres in Pacific Palisades

Crews responded to a brush fire that broke out in the Pacific Palisades late Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 1800 block of North Michael Lane a little after 10 p.m. About 60 LAFD firefighters responded to the fiery scene.

The blaze extended to about 10 acres late Friday night, LAFD tweeted.

Officials did not say if anyone is hurt from the brush fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.