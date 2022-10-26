Expand / Collapse search

Suspected arsonist arrested in North Hollywood; nearby building on fire partially collapses

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 8:34AM
North Hollywood
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A suspected arsonist was arrested by police in North Hollywood Wednesday as a nearby fire at a commercial building continued to burn, its roof partially collapsing. 

The fire at the abandoned structure near 6200 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard was first reported around 6:40 a.m.

Firefighters went on defensive mode, flowing heavy streams of water through ladder pipes and large hand lines from the exterior of the building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

The cause is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department said a suspected arsonist was arrested off Tujunga. The suspect is accused of starting a series of fires Wednesday morning in the North Hollywood area. 

Alleged arson suspect arrested in North Hollywood

The suspect was arrested off Tujunga in North Hollywood.

No other details were immediately available. 


 