Crews battling fire in boarded up downtown LA Building

Fire crews worked Wednesday night to put out a blaze in a boarded up building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Reports of the fire in the building on S. Los Angeles Street came in just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The three-story building was boarded up.

LAFD declared the fire a major emergency structure fire just after 8 p.m.

As many as 120 firefighters were battling the fire Friday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., LAFD said that the building was showing signs that it may collapse, adding that firefighters distanced themselves from the building in anticipation of a potential "collapse zone."

According to fire officials, heat from the fire has spread to the five-story building next door and one unit in that building caught fire, but the building's sprinkler system has kept it from spreading further.

Aerial footage from SkyFox showed at least eight ladders at one point shooting water to fight the fire.

The building stands on S. Los Angeles Street between Tokyo Miyatake Way and E. 3rd Street.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fire.