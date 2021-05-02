Crews battling brush fire in Stevenson Ranch

LA County firefighters are battling a small brush fire in Stevenson Ranch that ignited near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and The Old Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials say the Towsley Fire has been reduced to one acre at around 4:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

No homes are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.