Crews battle massive blaze at a Chatsworth commercial building

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a commercial building in Chatsworth Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at the Arizona Pipeline Co. on Sunburst Street a little before 10 p.m.

It didn't take long for the large fire to burn through the building's roof but no injuries were reported as of Wednesday night, the City News Service reports.

Officials did not say what caused the fire to break out in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

