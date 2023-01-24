Crews battle massive fire in Sunland home

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire in a one-story building in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. According to LAFD, the blaze may be threatening other nearby structures.

The department also reported that there may be several propane tanks at the property, and at least one person in need of medical attention, although their condition wasn't immediately clear.

Images from SkyFOX showed crews on the roof, while black smoke covered most of the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.