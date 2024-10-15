Creepy, smiling people spotted at Dodgers-Mets NLCS Game 2

The Brief A man and woman wearing neon yellow t-shirts were spotted in the second row, constantly smiling. It's part of a marketing campaign to promote the upcoming "Smile 2" movie. Paramount, the studio behind the "Smile" movies, did the same publicity stunt when the first movie came out in 2022.



Talk about creepy!

Fans watching Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets Monday afternoon may have noticed two people behind home plate that seemed a little out of place.

SUGGESTED: Dodgers drop Game 2 NLCS vs. Mets; Series now tied 1-1

The pair were seen in bright neon yellow shirts, just smiling, wit not much interest in the game.

Turns out the creepy "smilers" are all part of a promo for the upcoming horror movie sequel "Smile 2."

"Smile," which was released in 2022, centers around people who eerily smile after they are apparently taken over by an entity of sorts.

Here's a synopsis of "Smile 2" from the movie's website:

"About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."

It isn't the first time "Smile" is deploying creepy smilers to public events to promote the movie.

SUGGESTED: 9-year-old Dodgers fan rocks Shohei Ohtani baseball card costume for Halloween

Before the first installment premiered, smiling actors appeared at several MLB stadiums as part of the marketing ploy in 2022.

"Smile 2" hits theaters on Oct. 18, right smack in the middle of the NLCS and ALCS.

The Dodgers ended up losing to the Mets. With Monday's 7-3 loss, the best-of-7 game series is now tied 1-1.



