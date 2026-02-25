4 hurt in latest downtown Los Angeles crash caught on camera

The Brief Four people were injured after a driver lost control and crashed into two parked vehicles in downtown Los Angeles around 10:30 p.m. Two women in their 30s were reported in at least serious condition; another woman in her 40s suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was going "way too fast," remained at the scene and that the crash appears to have been an accident.



Four people were injured late Tuesday night after a driver lost control and crashed into parked vehicles in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Hope streets.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a driver who was going "way too fast" lost control of the vehicle, crossed the road and slammed into two parked cars.

Inside one of the parked cars were two people who had been sleeping at the time of the crash.

A total of three or four people were injured, according to authorities. The fire department said two women in their 30s were in at least serious condition. Another woman in her 40s suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

The crash was captured on a dash camera, and debris from the wreckage could be seen scattered at the scene.

Authorities initially received reports that the incident may have been a hit-and-run, but police later clarified that the driver remained at the scene and that they believe "this was just an accident."

Police are reminding drivers to "slow down and please don't drive distracted."

Dig deeper:

The crash comes after another vehicle slammed into a flower vendor in downtown LA the previous day. Authorities noted that there have been a series of crashes in the area, including the two incidents that occurred within a short time span.

PREVIOUS: Multiple injured after car crashes into flower vendor in downtown LA