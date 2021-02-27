CPAC 2021: Pompeo, Rep. McCarthy, Gov. Noem highlight Saturday's list of speakers

Day 3 of the Conservative Political Action Conference is underway in the Sunshine State with a new slate of speakers that includes rising stars and former Trump administration officials.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the crowd early on Saturday, focusing on "How the Bill of Rights Inspires Us at Home and Across the World."

Later, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy will take the stage. The California Republican will center his presentation around "Winning Back America."

(Left) South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, (Top) Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and (Bottom) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will highlight Day 2 of 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. (Photos by Getty Images)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will close out Saturday’s events. She gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when she refused to shut down the Mount Rushmore State — allowing schools and businesses to remain open.

RELATED: CPAC 2021: Trump allies push his continued dominance in GOP, false fraud claims

Advertisement

The list of speakers includes:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Amb. Ric Grenell

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Bill Hagerty, Tenn.

Amb. Robert Lighthizer

Rep. Devin Nunes, Calif.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Wyo.

Rep. Burgess Owens, Utah

Rep. Darrell Issa, Calif.

Rep. Andy Biggs, Ariz.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colo.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Calif.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

RELATED: CPAC schedule: Who is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida

Panels are scheduled throughout the day to focus on key issues of conservative politics.

The immigration panel is called "Sell Outs: The Devaluing of American Citizenship" and will feature Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Reps. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

The panel on China will include Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and former Ambassador Robert Lighthizer.

And a panel on the Biden administration’s energy policy will include Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Gun rights advocates will see a panel on the Second Amendment, pro-life supporters will see a panel on abortion and trade, election law and foreign policy make up the remainder of the agenda.

This story was reported from Atlanta. Fox News contributed.

