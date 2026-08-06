Water main break causes street flooding in Hollywood Hills

The Brief A water main ruptured Thursday afternoon in the Hollywood Hills, sending water cascading down streets. Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to Laurel Pass and Wonderland avenues. No immediate structure or vehicle flooding was reported, including at nearby Wonderland Avenue Elementary School.



A water main ruptured in the Hollywood Hills Thursday afternoon, sending water cascading down local streets but causing no immediate reports of major structural or vehicle damage.

What we know:

The water main break occurred shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Laurel Pass and Wonderland avenues.

Video captured from SkyFOX showed water flowing directly down roads in the area.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) confirmed that a utility crew was dispatched to assess the situation.

Despite the rushing water, there is no immediate indication that any vehicles or structures were inundated, including the nearby Wonderland Avenue Elementary School, official said.

What they're saying:

Some residents told FOX 11's crew at the scene that water has since been shut off in their homes.

"Seems to be happening more and more in Los Angeles," a resident told FOX 11.

"The city needs to maintain better I would say especially these older areas, needs more taking care of," another resident said.

"Of course, it’s a concern you know but it’s the luxury of living in an older neighborhood, you know, up in the hills especially because everything is so old up here," a Hollywood Hills resident said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many LADWP customers might be affected by the break.

Utility officials have not yet provided a cause for the rupture or an estimated timeline for when repairs will be completed.

What's next:

LADWP crews will continue evaluating the damaged pipeline on site to isolate the rupture, restore water service to any impacted residents, and initiate road and pipe repairs.