Covina teen struck and killed by car while riding bike on way to school

Covina residents were grieving after a 17-year-old student was killed while riding his bike to school on Monday morning.

Officials with the Covina Police Department said the crash happened in the 1000 block of West Cypress Street during the morning hours of Sept. 30. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered there was a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The teen bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His name has not been released and has only been identified by officials as a 17-year-old from Covina who attended a school within the Azusa Unified School District.

The Azusa Unified School District sent out the following letter to the community:

"Our hearts are broken, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this unimaginable time.

We know that many students, staff, and families are deeply affected by this loss. To support everyone through this difficult time, we will continue to have counselors and support staff available to talk with anyone who may need help processing this tragedy. We encourage you to reach out for support, whether for yourself or someone you know.

We are all part of this community, and in moments like these, it's important that we come together to support one another. If you have any questions or need additional resources, please do not hesitate to contact us. Social-emotional support is available to all AUSD families through Care Solace. Visit their website to access the resources. Caresolace.com/azusaparents

Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts during this incredibly painful time. We are so very sorry for their loss."

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: SoCal high school sees second student death in two weeks