SoCal high school sees second student death in two weeks

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — A Rancho Cucamonga community is in mourning after a second student at a local high school has died in as many weeks.

In a statement to the community on Thursday, the Chaffey Joint Union High School District announced that a student at Los Osos High School had died.

"We can’t begin to express the depth of our grief over the heartbreaking loss of another student from Los Osos High School," Superintendent Matthew Holton said. "Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Details surrounding the student's death were not immediately available.

Thursday's announcement comes just two weeks after Emily Gold, a Los Osos student who'd recently been a contestant on "America's Got Talent" died of an apparent suicide, the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office confirmed to Deadline. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called out to reports of a "pedestrian down in lanes" on the 210 Freeway on Sept. 13. That person was struck by at least one vehicle within the HOV eastbound lane of the freeway, the CHP said. The victim died at the scene.

Gold was a member of Los Osos' varsity dance team, which competed in the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" in August. The team did not advance to the final round, but judge Simon Cowell called their performance "brilliant" and "full of energy," likening it to the "High School Musical" movie.

"Our deepest condolences go to the families and friends of both students lost in recent weeks," Holton said in Thursday's statement. "We stand united in supporting our community through this difficult time."