COVID and sports: UCLA postpones game over Arizona State

The UCLA men's basketball game against Arizona State scheduled for Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sun Devils' program, UCLA announced Monday.

A rescheduled date for the game will be announced when it has been finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.

Tickets purchased for the game will be valid for the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact UCLA's Central Ticket Office via email at cto@tickets.ucla.edu.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within UCLA's program. Its rescheduling for Wednesday was announced Sunday in connection with the announcement that a game at Stanford scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cardinal program.

The Bruins are actively looking to schedule another game this week, a UCLA Athletics official said.

The Bruins have not played since Dec. 11 when they defeated Marquette, 67-56, improving to 8-1. Each of UCLA's last six scheduled games have been canceled or postponed.

The Bruins were fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, the third consecutive week they were ranked fifth.

UCLA remained fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Dec. 13, two days after defeating Marquette. The Bruins dropped one spot to fifth in the poll released Dec. 20.

