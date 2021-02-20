COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to fall in Orange County

article

Orange County reported 391 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths on Saturday.

Hospitalizations continued a downward trend, dropping from 636 on Friday to 591, with the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care dropping from 215 to 196, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county has 15.1% of its ICU beds available and 63% of its ventilators. Of the 44 deaths reported Saturday, 11 were skilled nursing facility residents and nine were assisted living facility residents, hiking the death tolls among those populations to 932 and 419 respectively.

The death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always logged immediately. Saturday's numbers brought the county's totals to 244,380 cases and 3,770 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The county's test positivity rate was 7.8% and the adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 20.7. There were 17,530 tests reported Saturday, bringing the total to 2,950,649. There have been 222,990 documented recoveries.

Officials were still waiting for word on restocking vaccines as winter storms in the East have blocked delivery of doses.

Winter storms in the east, which have delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, have forced the closure of Orange County's Disneyland Super POD site until at least Monday.

The weather-caused supply shortage also may delay next Wednesday's

scheduled opening of another new distribution point at the Anaheim Convention

Center.

"We didn't get any (more) vaccine yet, so we're on a holding pattern with the temporary closures of at least the Disney POD,'' Orange County CEO Frank Kim said. "And there's no change to the current timeline for Santa Ana

College and Soka University.''

The vaccine distribution at Soka will be closed Sunday and at Santa Ana College. But the Santa Ana College site was planned to be closed on Sundays

and Mondays anyway.

State officials said more vaccines may be delivered sometime next week, Kim said.

County officials on Friday used what little vaccines they had left to provide booster shots for seniors through mobile clinics that were set up to reach seniors who had to get help enrolling in the county's Othena app and website, Kim said. It would be easier to reschedule shots for residents who were able to navigate the technology to make their own appointments, Kim explained.

Starting next week, the county will allocate 70% of its vaccines for residents 65 and older and the rest for new categories of workers now made eligible for shots by the state. They include teachers, child care providers and food industry workers.

"This change to eligibility guidelines will mean a slower vaccine rollout for individuals who are currently eligible under Phase 1a and people age 65 and older,'' Chau said in a memo to county officials on Friday.

From about Tuesday through March 2, only booster shots will be available at Disneyland, Soka and the Anaheim Convention Center, Chau said. The teachers, child care providers and food workers can get shots at Santa Ana

College or on school campuses in a program to be coordinated by the Orange

County Department of Education.

If the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized as expected on Feb. 26 then that will help county officials ramp up vaccine distribution, Chau said.