Couple who dyed waterfall for gender reveal under investigation

A couple who let their friends and family know "it’s a boy!" by dying a waterfall blue is under investigation by authorities in Brazil.

According to The Washington Post, the Queima-Pé waterfall used for the gender reveal feeds into a river that provides fresh water for the city of Tangará da Serra. When it unexpectedly turned blue, locals — and environmental authorities — were less than impressed.

A state environmental agency sent investigators to the site and found "no change in the water’s physical parameters, such as color and other, and no trace of local fish mortality," the Post reports. But it’s still illegal to dump chemicals in the water, and organizers of the stunt are facing fines between $926 and $9,263.

From deadly plane crashes to fatal wildfires, extravagant gender reveals have made headlines in recent years for the damage and loss of life they’ve caused.

In California, a couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter in 2020 were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In West Texas, a crop duster plane crashed in 2019 while spraying 350 gallons of pink water from the sky.

In Mexico, a gender reveal gone wrong in 2021 killed two people when a plane flying off the coast of crashed into the sea.

An Iowa woman was also killed in 2019 by an explosion at a gender reveal party.