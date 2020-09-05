Firefighter dies while battling El Dorado Fire, which sparked during gender reveal photoshoot

A firefighter battling the El Dorado Fire has died, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday. The cause of the death, which occurred on Thursday, is under investigation, according to the agency.

Crews were working to locate the firefighter, who went missing in the San Bernardino National Forest while battling the blaze, officials said.

The name of the firefighter has not been released pending family notification.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the release.

Authorities determined the El Dorado Fire was sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal photoshoot over the Labor Day weekend.

The fire has grown to 21,678 acres and is currently 66% contained, it was reported Sept. 18.

The fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. Sept. 5 at El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city, officials said.

California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said earlier this month that the fire was ignited Sept. 5 when a couple, their young children and someone there to record video staged the baby gender reveal at El Dorado Ranch Park at the foot of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The device was set off in a field and quickly ignited dry grass. The couple frantically tried to use bottled water to extinguish the flames and called 911.

Authorities have not released the identities of the couple, who could face criminal charges and be held liable for the cost of fighting the fire.

Shortly after the fire began, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson issued a statement saying he was aware of the community’s concerns about how the fire started.

“If investigative reports are filed with our office, we will review all facts, evidence, statements, and reports to determine what criminal charges, if any, need to be filed,” Anderson said.

During the first weekend of the firefight, their main concern was the heat. Firefighters initially said the blaze was extremely active with 300-foot flame lengths.

Evacuations

As of Sept. 15, the area east of Bryant Street on Highway 38 remains under an evacuation order. This includes Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Barton Flats / Jenks Lake Area east to Onyx Summit.

El Dorado Fire Evacuation Map (San Bernardino County )

Evacuation center

A Red Cross reception site has been established in the cafeteria of the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands. Those looking to evacuate with animals can contact San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control at (800) 472-5609.

Road closure

• Highway 38 remains closed between Bryant St. and Lake Williams Dr.

Forest Closures

The Regional Forester has closed all National Forests in California, including the San Bernardino National Forest.

The emergency closure order has been extended to Sept. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.