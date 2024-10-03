Country star Garth Brooks accused of raping makeup artist

article

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES – Country star Garth Brooks is accused of raping a makeup artist.

In a statement released by the alleged victim Jane Roe's lawyer, Brooks is accused of "inappropriate behavior" in 2019 when Roe was at the country singer's home on a styling appointment.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County on October 3, Brooks was named the suspect in the alleged "painful and traumatic rape and sexual assault" of Roe in the 2019 incident.

Following the news of the lawsuit, Garth Brooks's publicist released a statement saying the singer is a victim of "threats, lies, and tragic tales."

Below is a statement released on Brooks' behalf:

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of–ugly acts no human should do to another.

We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.

"I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Roe's legal team issued the following statement regarding the alleged rape case against Brooks:

"We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music. We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions and his efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation. We encourage others who may have been victimized to contact us as no survivor should suffer in silence."

Below is a copy of the lawsuit against Brooks: