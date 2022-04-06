'I'm embarrassed': Councilmember calls out Santa Ana officer for 'disrespecting' his community

The Santa Ana Police Department said Wednesday that they are investigating an incident involving one of their officers who got into a confrontation with a city councilmember after video of the incident went viral.

Councilmember Johnathan Ryan Hernandez said officers responded to the area of Western Ave. and W. Civic Center Dr. around 10:40 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a stolen car.

Hernandez said he went outside to check if everything was alright, he then went back home and eventually heard loud music playing outside. The councilmember said the music kept him from sleeping, so he went back outside to investigate.

According to Hernandez, Disney music was playing loudly from an officer’s patrol vehicle.

In the video posted online, you can hear Hernandez tell the officer, "Have respect for the neighbors, put the music down" as a song from the hit Disney movie Coco plays in the background.

The music was lowered as Hernandez walked up to the officer to ask what was happening. Hernandez repeatedly said, "have some respect corporal, have some respect, you’re in our neighborhood, this ain’t your neighborhood, have some respect."

Hernandez asked the officer if he knew who he was, and he identified himself as the city councilmember in that district.

In the video, you can see the officer and Hernandez move to the side to discuss their reason for playing loud music.

The officer then says it’s a copyright infringement, pointing to the people outside recording him.

"I’m embarrassed that this is how you are treating my neighbors, there’s children here, have some respect for my community," the councilmember stated.

He also criticized the officers for misuse of resources paid for by taxpayer dollars.

Hernandez said he is disappointed to see officers go out of their way to mock the public as they repeatedly told him to turn off the music. The two talked for a bit more before the officer left the area.

The Santa Ana Police Department released the following statement in response to the video:

"The Santa Ana Police Department is aware of a video that has surfaced involving one of our officers. We are committed to serving our community and we understand the concerns as it relates to the video. The Santa Ana Police Department takes seriously all complaints regarding the service provided by the Department and the conduct of its employees. Our department is committed to conducting complete, thorough, and objective investigations."

