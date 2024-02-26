Movie theater shooting: Family members react to sentencing, 'Your choices took Anthony and Rylee'

In an emotional sentencing hearing in a Riverside courtroom, Joseph Jimenez Jr. received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas.

Jimenez, 23, was charged with the murder of the two teens who were on a first date at a Corona movie theater. Despite arguments from his attorney that Jimenez was insane at the time of the killings, the judge ruled that he was aware of his actions and their wrongfulness and had the opportunity to cease his actions.

Additionally, Jimenez was handed an additional sentence of 50 years to life for lying in wait and multiple victims.

The victim impact statements delivered during the hearing were emotional and powerful. While Goodrich's parents were too devastated to attend, her grandfathers and best friend spoke on her behalf. Describing her as kind and compassionate, her grandfather portrayed her as a "shining star," highlighting her academic excellence, athleticism, and devotion to her family. The loss has left the family shattered.

Rylee's best friend, Skylar Schueller, condemned Jimenez Jr.'s actions, stating, "His fate is in my hands... because killing two innocent children brings out the most evil in this world, and the punishment for his behavior is incomprehensible."

The Barajas family, with dozens of members present in court, also delivered impactful statements. Parents Brian and Catherine Barajas, along with Anthony's sisters, addressed Jimenez directly, imploring him to comprehend the gravity of his actions.

The victim impact statement from Catherine Barajas seemed to visibly affect the convicted killer. She spoke of her deep pain as a mother, losing her only son. The devastation unleashed on her family by his choice to murder two innocent victims will be with the family forever, said Catherine Barajas.

She cried as she reflected on not being able to protect Anthony that day. Then, she addressed Jimenez saying, witnesses have testified how sad you were over losing your mother to illness, "Your mother was taken because she was sick. My son and Riley were taken because you made a choice... You stole my son and you stole Riley. You stole their future and you stole our future."

"You shot him and you watched him bleed. You stepped over him like he didn't matter," she said, describing the anguish of losing her son and the betrayal she feels towards the perpetrator.

"I hope you know what you took from us… how much you hurt us by what you chose to do. I hope you choose to feel remorse…. You can make different choices," she said.

In a brief statement to the court, Jimenez offered condolences to the families and expressed remorse, wishing he had made different choices.

Even the judge was emotional, at times choking up on the bench, addressing Jimenez he said "you are incapable of remorse. You knew what you were doing."

Following the proceedings, the families expressed agreement with the judge's ruling but acknowledged that nothing could bring back their loved ones.