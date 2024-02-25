The legacy of Anthony Barajas

"His smile. Everyone loved his smile. Just having him smile at them made them feel better," said Brian Barajas, Anthony’s dad.

It was four days before the sentencing of the man who took their son Anthony Barajas’ life and that of his friend— Rylee Goodrich, and I was sitting with Mr. and Mrs. Barajas in South Orange County.

Two and a half years had passed since the heartbreaking crime occurred.

In July 2021, 19-year-old Anthony and 18-year-old Rylee were brutally shot in a Corona movie theater. Rylee died at the scene. Anthony died later in the hospital after he was taken off life support.

During those precious days, his parents told me 600 people came to bid Anthony farewell at his bedside and thank him for his random acts of kindness. His mom, dad, sisters and many cousins heard people tell stories of how Anthony lent money to friends in between jobs, or how he reached out to the "shy, awkward kid in class" or just simply met someone having a bad day, with his engaging, friendly smile.

Brian and Catherine Barajas always knew their middle child and their only son was special. He could talk to anyone, and had a quiet confidence that resonated way beyond his years. When the tragedy occurred inside the movie theater, the world would soon learn about Anthony’s million followers on TikTok. Fans were drawn to his impromptu singing sessions, singing with a wide grin, and so full of life.

Anthony was recognized as a social media influencer. But his parents say his greatest influence was not on a social media platform, but rather in how he made other people feel, simply by the way he treated them.

Walking through grief is not linear, the Barajas Family explained. They are devout Catholics and have leaned into their faith during this stunning loss. A foundation named in their son’s memory has also been healing.

The Anthony Michael Barajas Foundation spreads kindness one act at a time. Several scholarships have been awarded to local students who have written essays on their acts of kindness and how collectively these small acts can affect the world in a big way.

The Barajas Family and others on the committee read every essay. The submissions are anonymous. So far, two dozen scholarships have been awarded, including four at Anthony’s alma mater, Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.

"The tragedy has been very, very difficult. Lots of times we are very sad. We can dive into the foundation. It always ends in tears …. always ends with us feeling so much better," said Anthony's mom Catherine.

If you would like to honor the life of Anthony Michael Barajas and his commitment to helping others, please visit AnthonyMichaelBarajasfoundation.org or the foundation’s instagram page, amb__foundation.