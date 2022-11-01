Cooler weather, wind, rain expected to hit Southern California

A cold storm slowly advanced on parts of Southern California Tuesday, bringing anticipated cooler temperatures, winds and even snow in the mountains.

National Weather Service forecasters noted that temperatures in much of the area Tuesday morning were 5 to 15 degrees lower than they were on Monday, beginning several days of cooler weather and even a chance of some precipitation.

"Much cooler temperatures are expected the rest of this week as a cold storm moves into California," according to the NWS. "Light rain and mountain snow are possible late today (Tuesday) into early Thursday, and may result in delays over Interstate 5. Gusty onshore winds are expected across the Los Angeles mountains and Antelope Valley this afternoon (Tuesday)."

A wind advisory will be in effect in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains until 9 p.m. Tuesday, with forecasters predicting winds of 25 to 35 mph, with isolated gusts of up to 50 mph.

According to the NWS, there will be a good chance of rain over the Southland beginning Tuesday night, but it is expected to be light, with many areas receiving only trace amounts or well less than an inch. Los Angeles County could start seeing some precipitation around 10 p.m., forecasters said.

The possibility of mountain snow will increase Wednesday, with the Grapevine area of the Golden State (5) Freeway in northern Los Angeles County possibly affected by Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Wednesday, accompanied by gusty west to northwest winds that could persist through Thursday night, and through Friday morning in some mountain and valley areas.