911 audio released in Cook's Corner mass shooting

[WARNING: The audio in both videos is of a deadly mass shooting. Viewers are warned the audio may be triggering for some]

Chilling 911 calls from the night of the Cook's Corner mass shooting in Trabuco Canyon were released Thursday.

The 911 audio captured some of the dramatic moments, including a caller revealing to the operator that his friend was shot.

"My buddy just got shot," the caller said. "He can't breathe."

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

The same call also revealed the suspect was still shooting, followed by multiple sounds of gunshots.

The audio release comes about a week after a former cop, John Snowling, allegedly went inside Cook's Corner and shot his estranged wife and opened fire at random people inside and outside the popular Orange County bar. The mass shooting, which took place during the bar's "Spaghetti Night," ended up killing three people and six others hurt.

Snowling's estranged wife was among the six people who were hurt, but survived the shooting.

Since the shooting took place, GoFundMe pages have been launched for families of the shooting victims and survivors. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.

The restaurant will reopen Friday, September 1.