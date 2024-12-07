Construction worker killed in Bell after being hit by coworker's truck

The Brief A construction worker was killed in Bell when he was hit by a truck Saturday morning. The truck was driven by one of the man's coworkers. Police said it appeared to be an accident.



A construction worker was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck driven by a co-worker at a job in the city of Bell.

The man was welding metal in the street just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Gage and Heliotrope avenues when he was hit by the construction truck, Bell police Sgt. Johnnie Walker told City News Service.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, Walker said. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The co-worker who drove the truck remained at the scene and spoke with investigators before he was released, the sergeant said.

It appeared to be an accident, Walker said.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health also investigated at the scene, he said.