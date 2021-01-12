Confusion continues over who can get COVID-19 vaccine

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rollout there is confusion about who can get it and when.

Jeff Greenfield walked along an Inglewood street toward the Crenshaw Christian Center Church as looked forward to getting the first of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. He’s a health care worker who has been counting down the minutes to getting vaccinated.

Greenfield told FOX 11, "The process is very easy. You show your identification and then whatever tier you are on - this is 1A - you get the shot. Then they want you to wait 15 minutes to be sure there is no adverse reaction. Then they give you this card which is your vaccination card."

Not everybody is like Jeff Greenfield. They’re not, for instance, health care workers. Dr. Paul Giboney, who handles vaccine distribution for the LA Department of Health Services, says Phase 1B is not far off. He says that that the Department of Public Health in LA County has prioritized front line health care workers first and they call That phase 1A.

Giboney says that Phase 1B is not far off maybe less than a month away. It includes people 75 and over and those at risk of exposure at work in education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture.

A lot depends on supply vs. demand. We have so many people in LA County and the supply of the vaccines has been slower in arriving than expected.

So what can we expect moving forward?

The doctor says, "Both be patient and be ready" for when it’s your turn. Giboney says, check the website for your Southern California county health department and check-in with your primary care physician to find out their recommendations.

Meanwhile, Jeff Greenfield says he is happy he’s gotten the first shot out of the way. He believes it will be good protection but not right away. He says, "The first dose is starting to work on me now, and when it kicks in I get the second dose in 28 days. In my mind I’m not done yet. I have to wait another month or so till I feel protected with the armor."

