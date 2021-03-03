Compton Unified School District elementary students set to return to campus on March 15

article

Beginning March 15, school is back in session on campus for elementary school students in the Compton Unified School District. Students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade will return on a hybrid schedule, district officials said.

Those who want to return to campus will be able to do so on either Tuesdays and Wednesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. Students who want or need specialized support will also be able to have in-person instruction on Mondays, the district announced on Tuesday, March 2.

The district said safety protocols will be in place including desk barriers and social-distancing. In addition, classroom sizes will be limited to 14 students.

Compton Unified also added they hope students in grades 7-12 "will be able to return to campuses shortly after the case rates in Los Angeles County fall into the red tier," in a letter sent to parents that was also posted on Facebook.

In partnership with St. John’s Child and Well Child and Family Center, the COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all staff and community members at Clinton Elementary School from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.

Advertisement

SUGGESTED:

• South LA parents say they want schools to reopen, disagree with UTLA president's remarks

• Las Virgenes 4th and 5th graders to return to the classroom on Monday

• Los Angeles County expands COVID-19 vaccine effort to teachers, more essential workers

• Parents rally for reopening of LAUSD schools

"Our goal is to have every staff member who wants to be vaccinated receive a shot," said Compton USD President Micah Ali. "We are finalizing the details now and are making preparations to open the registration this week."

CUSD campuses have been open for students in preschool through 12th grade who face many challenges with distance learning such as those with special needs and English language learners.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.