Security guard shoots 88-year-old woman he mistook for a burglar, police say
LOS ANGELES - A security guard was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot an 88-year-old woman at her Encino home, mistaking her for a burglar, according to police.
The private security guard was responding to a burglar alarm at the elderly woman's home in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue around 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
That's when he reportedly shot the woman, thinking she was a burglar. The woman was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately released.
The guard was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, authorities said.
No other information was immediately available.
City News Service contributed to this report.