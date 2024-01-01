Expand / Collapse search

Security guard shoots 88-year-old woman he mistook for a burglar, police say

Encino
A security guard accidentally shot the 88-year-old woman he mistook for a burglar, police say.

LOS ANGELES - A security guard was arrested Monday after he allegedly shot an 88-year-old woman at her Encino home, mistaking her for a burglar, according to police. 

The private security guard was responding to a burglar alarm at the elderly woman's home in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue around 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. 

That's when he reportedly shot the woman, thinking she was a burglar. The woman was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately released. 

The guard was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, authorities said. 

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.