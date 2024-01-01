Father and daughter killed in New Year's Eve crash in South LA

A father and his daughter were killed and a mother and young girl continue to fight for their lives after they were struck by a driver fleeing the scene of a traffic crash on New Year's Eve.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. near 60th Place and Normandie Avenue in South Los Angeles' Harvard Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said an SUV that was fleeing the scene of a traffic collision failed to stop at a posted stop sign when it collided with a small sedan traveling southbound on Normandie Avenue.

A family of four was traveling in that sedan, authorities said. The father was driving, his wife in the passenger seat, and two sisters between the ages of 2 and 5 were in car seats in the back, according to officials.

The collision between the SUV and the car was so great, police said, their car was violently forced into a street sign and fence nearby.

Good Samaritans were able to take all family members out of the car following the crash.

The father and oldest of the two sisters died at the scene. The mother and the younger sister were taken to the hospital where both were last listed in critical condition.

The SUV driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital, authorities said. That driver, who was not identified, is facing possible murder/gross vehicular manslaughter charges.