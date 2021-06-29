Community left shaken after 2 children and their baby brother died in East LA home

An East Los Angeles community is in shock after finding out three young children – aged 4, 3 and 1 month old – were murdered inside a home.

The children's grandmother, Rosalbo Castillo, says the motive is not yet known in the children's deaths. Castillo, in Spanish, tells FOX 11's Hal Eisner that her daughter-in-law, 28-year-old Sandra Chico, was not well.

Chico was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies on suspicion of triple murder. Neighbor Rafael Flores told Eisner in Spanish that he'd see Chico and her husband walking by the house.

"She would pass by here," Flores told FOX 11 in Spanish. "I'd always wave ‘hi.’"

Flores, however, did say Chico appeared very depressed during some of their encounters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother arrested in East LA triple homicide investigation of 3 children

Another neighbor, Sheila Castillo, told Eisner she was stunned by the horrific news.

"I'm shocked," Sheila Castillo said. "I really am because the family was really united."

Grieving neighbors put together an impromptu memorial outside the East Los Angeles home where the children were killed.

Members of the grieving family tell FOX 11, the children who died in the home were 1-month-old Milan Rodrigues, 3-year-old Mason Rodriguez and 4-year-old Mia Rodriguez. A GoFundMe page has been set up in hopes of helping the grieving family cover funeral expenses.