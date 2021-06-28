3 juveniles found dead in East Los Angeles; suspicious death investigation underway

A suspicious death investigation involving three children is underway in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue. Upon arrival, three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say how the children died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.