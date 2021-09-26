Community Champions: PVJOBS helping workers re-construct their lives

Our new weekly Community Champions series continues! The FOX 11 segment is tied to the Super Bowl coming to Southern California in February.

Last week, we talked to rapper Snoop Dogg, the voice of the Super Bowl launch video. This week, we start our showcase of organizations sharing in $800,000 in grants ahead of the big game.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Snoop Dogg helps hype Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Meet PVJOBS. Playa Vista Jobs Opportunities and Business Services is a non-profit in the field of construction while also helping its workers re-construct their lives. Applicants must meet at least one of the following employment barriers during the time of enrollment:

Did not complete high school

History of substance abuse

Household income below 50% of the median

Homelessness

Welfare recipient

History of involvement in the justice system

Chronic unemployment

Unemployed single parent

PVJOBS is among the 56 organizations honored by LA's host committee ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium. Mary Taylor is the executive director. Their legacy, employment in construction for at-risk or disadvantaged youth, adults and veterans. They were honored by the Super Bowl Legacy Program with a $10,000 grant and a professionally produced marketing video.

Each week in Community Champions, FOX 11 will showcase another grant recipient leading up to Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.