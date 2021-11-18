Community Champions: East Side Riders Bike Club

article

Who doesn't love a bike ride? There's the fresh air, the exercise, and insight into your community.

A Watts/Compton non-profit called East Side Riders Bike Club is making sure kids and families don't miss out on that experience.

East Side Riders was named a Legacy Champion by the LA Super Bowl Host Committee.

They are among 56 local organizations recognized on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVI on February 13th at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Each Legacy Champion received a $10,000 grant to continue their good works. A total of $800,000 will be shared overall amongst the organizations. Each was also given a professionally produced video highlighting their organization.

John Jones III is the president and founder. He played high school football and says it was a dream to be on the field where the LA Rams and Chargers play.

"I was a running back at Huntington Park High School," he proudly stated. Now, he keeps exercising on the bicycle.

The mission of the volunteer organizations "seeks to positively impact the following community needs: Inadequate Organized Recreational Outlets for local youth in the Watts area, a community that is rife with high rates of child obesity, asthma and other respiratory challenges amongst youth; lack of Safe Passage and Travel Routes: while Watts is a very small community, there are clear gang-related boundaries and territories that limit the movement of local youth based on where they reside; Lack of Resources- families lack the resources to purchase bikes, safety gear, and/or other necessary equipment."

FOX 11's Sandra Endo had profiled East Side Riders earlier in the year. For parents during pandemic times, a bike ride was welcomed outdoor relief.

ESR however is much more than a bicycle program. They are active in the community and are gearing up for their Thanksgiving drive-thru to feed the first 200 families who show up.

For Christmas they are holding an Adopt A Family Holiday Give-Back Program. ESR is active with another Legacy recipient, Sisters of Watts.

Each week leading up to the Super Bowl FOX 11 will highlight a Legacy Champion in our Community Champions segment.

