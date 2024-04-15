VIDEO: Colton gaming store employees held at gunpoint

Terrifying moments unfolded for gaming store employees in San Bernardino County over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video captured the moment when employees at Into the Retroverse in Colton were robbed at gunpoint. The store is located in the 800 block of West Valley Boulevard, across the street from Colton High School.

The footage was posted by the store owners on social media. They said on Saturday, April 13, the suspect entered their store and went "straight into where the Pokémon product was" and began shoplifting. When the store’s employees decided to step in the "coward" pulled out a gun and started "acting tough."

They told FOX 11 that during the altercation the suspect said "I need the money more than you do," and proceeded to say derogatory terms while armed.

Eventually, the suspect walked out of the store with stolen merchandise.

No injuries were reported and the owners said they reported the scary encounter to the Colton Police Department.