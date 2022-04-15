Collision causes vehicle to crash into OC building

One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Tustin.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a two-car collision occurred near the 100 block of E. Main Street, causing one of the vehicles to crash into a building.

Images posted online show a white Nissan fully inside the OC Department of Education facility.

According to fire officials, no one was inside the building when the crash occurred.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.