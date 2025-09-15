The Brief Cole's French Dip, a historic downtown Los Angeles restaurant, will now close on November 1. The original closure date was pushed back due to an outpouring of support from the community. The restaurant cited the COVID-19 pandemic, strikes, rising costs, and high rent as reasons for the closure.



Iconic downtown Los Angeles restaurant Cole's French Dip is staying open a little longer.

What we know:

The 117-year-old landmark restaurant will remain open until Nov. 1, Eater LA reports.

The restaurant had first announced in July it would permanently shut its doors on Aug. 3. But due to the outpouring of support from the community, that date was pushed to mid-September.

The backstory:

In a post announcing its initial closure, the restaurant, which opened in 1908, said there were many contributing factors to their closure: the COVID-19 pandemic, the actors and writers' strikes, crime, rising cost of labor and goods, and high rent. They said their situation is not unique and added that several local restaurants are facing the same struggles.

"After exhaustive deliberation and numerous attempts at last ditch efforts, our beloved Los Angeles institution, Cole’s, Originators of the French Dip, has made the difficult decision to close its doors on August 3rd. The litany of reasons for closing are not unique to Cole's alone; they are affecting most independent restaurants in Los Angeles. Many Historical Independent Restaurants are struggling under the weight of these issues and have already closed, while those remaining are fighting to survive," a part of their statement read.

In addition to being known as the inventor of the French dip sandwich, Cole's said their cocktail programs influenced bars and restaurants throughout the city. The bar previously hidden in the back of Cole's, The Varnish, shut down last year.

In 2009, Cole's was awarded for outstanding achievement in the field of historic preservation by the Los Angeles Conservancy's coveted Preservation Award.

What they're saying:

In a statement on their website, Cole's expressed gratitude to its supporters from the community and advocacy groups like DTLA Residents Association and Historic Core BID.

"This heartfelt outpouring from across Southern California has given us precious extra time to keep our ovens hot and our family of staff employed a little longer."

What you can do:

The restaurant located at 118 E. 6th Street is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday from noon to midnight.

If you are interested in purchasing Cole's, contact Derrick Moore at 213-613-3334 or email derrick.moore @cbre.com.

