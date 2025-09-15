Los Angeles deli named among America's best by 'Food & Wine'

The Brief A Los Angeles deli, Bodega Park, has been named one of America's best by "Food & Wine" magazine. The deli, which has South Korean culinary influences, was ranked second on the list. Another California deli, The Boys' Deli in San Francisco, also made the list at number ten.



One sandwich shop in Southern California was recently named among America's best by "Food & Wine" magazine.

What we know:

Bodega Park in Los Angeles took second place as best in the nation.

The publication described the bodega inspired by South Korean culinary influence on Silverlake Boulevard as "an Eastside LA-ified New York bodega-style deli."

Bodega Park's cult classic, the chopped cheese sandwich, as well as its pork bulgogi sandwich were recognized as top items on the menu. But don't sleep on the deli's classics, like its bacon-egg-and-cheese or the Italian-syle sub with capicola, mortadella, and soppressata.

Bodega Park is located at 2852 W. Sunset Boulevard.

The backstory:

According to its website, Bodega Park's menu "is an ode to the bodega sandwich and coffee - uniting our LA and Korean roots with our experience in New York, our love for coffee, and of course, the craft of making delicious sandwiches."

The owners of Bodega Park previously operated Black Hogg on Sunset Boulevard, which closed in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local perspective:

California was the only state with two sandiwch shops on the list. The Boys' Deli in San Francisco ranked tenth.

Big picture view:

Here's the full list of America's best sandwich shops, according to Food & Wine:

Ideal's (Durham, North Carolina) Bodega Park (Los Angeles) J.P. Graziano's (Chicago) Paseano's (Philadelphia) Mean Sandwich (Seattle) Sunny & Annie's (New York City) Middle Child (Philadelphia) Sanguich (Miami) Bill's Sandwich Palace (Nashville) The Boys' Deli (San Francisco) The Modern Butcher (Danvers, Massachusetts) Turkey and the Wolf (New Orleans) An Xuyên Bakery (Portland, Oregon)

What we don't know:

Food & Wine did not disclose the methodology of the rankings.