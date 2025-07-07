Cole's French Dip, one of LA's oldest restaurants, is set to close

The Brief Cole's French Dip in downtown LA is set to close its doors on August 3. The restaurant opened in 1908 and is credited with creating the popular French dip sandwich.



After 117 years in business, Cole's French Dip restaurant and bar in downtown LA is set to close on August 3.

What we know:

Claiming to have invented the popular French dip sandwich, Cole's opened in 1908 and stands as the city's oldest operating restaurant and bar.

The famed restaurant is now scheduled to close on August 3.

In a post, the restaurant said there were many contributing factors to their closure: the COVID-19 pandemic, the actors and writers' strikes, crime, rising cost of labor and goods, and high rent. They said their situation is not unique and added that several local restaurants are facing the same struggles.

"After exhaustive deliberation and numerous attempts at last ditch efforts, our beloved Los Angeles institution, Cole’s, Originators of the French Dip, has made the difficult decision to close its doors on August 3rd. The litany of reasons for closing are not unique to Cole's alone; they are affecting most independent restaurants in Los Angeles. Many Historical Independent Restaurants are struggling under the weight of these issues and have already closed, while those remaining are fighting to survive," a part of their statement read.

In addition to being known as the inventor of the French dip sandwich, Cole's said their cocktail programs influenced bars and restaurants throughout the city. The bar previously hidden in the back of Cole's, The Varnish, shut down last year.

"We have cherished our time serving the Downtown community, and will continue to craft great drinks and our renowned French dip sandwiches until we shutter. We care deeply about our family of staff and are immensely grateful for our amazing guests who have supported Cole's over the years. We invite you to come in to see us this month before our departure, to laugh, to cry, to raise glasses, to eat, and to say your goodbyes right alongside us," their statement said.

In 2009, Cole's was awarded for outstanding achievement in the field of historic preservation by the Los Angeles Conservancy's coveted Preservation Award.