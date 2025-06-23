Popular restaurant A.O.C Brentwood closing after 16 years

A.O.C. Brentwood, a Westside dining mainstay from chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, is set to close in August after 16 years due to what the owners described as untenable financial pressures.

Located at 11648 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, the restaurant originally opened as Tavern in 2008 before being rebranded under the A.O.C. name. Known for its elegant setting, it became a neighborhood favorite for seasonal small plates and California-inspired cuisine.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted to social media Friday, Goin and Styne cited a combination of reasons for the closure.

"Sadly, the reasons are no surprise and are affecting most independent restaurants in Los Angeles. The aftereffects of COVID-19, followed by the actors' and writers' strikes, and then the fires, paired with unsustainably high rents, rising costs of goods and labor, and mounting bureaucracy," the post read.

"We have loved our time as part of the Brentwood community; we love our staff, past and present, and we are grateful to our many loyal customers. We hope to see you over these next six weeks and raise a glass to our long run on the Westside."

What's next:

The restaurant will remain open through July, with its final day of service scheduled for Aug. 1.

The owners noted that their A.O.C. location on West Third Street in West Hollywood will continue operating.

Goin and Styne used the announcement to encourage public support for independent restaurants, pointing to advocacy groups such as the Independent Hospitality Coalition and Independent Restaurant Coalition, which work to protect small food businesses.

"If you can, please go out and support places you love, not just the hot new ones, but your old favorites too," they said.