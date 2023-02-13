Cold Weather Alert issued for LA County

Southern California may have seen a brief warmup last week that gave us a little taste of summer, but don't put away your warm weather clothes just yet as a cold front is expected to sweep the regin this week.

A Cold Weather Alert that will bring along gusty winds was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 mph for the mountains and up to 60 mph for the coasts and valleys, the NWS said.

High surf with swells reaching up to 18 feet in some areas is also expected in some areas of those counties.

Snow dustings of up to two inches are expected with a 30 to 50% chance of an inch over the I-5 near Tejon Pass.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or near below 32 degrees in the following areas:

-- Santa Clarita Valley, Tuesday to Friday;

-- Lancaster, Monday to Friday;

-- Mount Wilson, Monday to Friday;

-- San Gabriel, Tuesday to Thursday;

-- Pomona, Tuesday to Thursday;

-- Woodland Hills, Tuesday to Thursday;

-- Burbank, Wednesday to Thursday;

-- Downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday; and

-- Malibu, Thursday.

"Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County's health officer.

"There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning."

Those who must travel are advised to prepare for possible icy roads and travel delays in the mountains, as well as downed trees and power outages.

City News Service contributed to this report.