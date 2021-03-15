Cold system to bring rain, snow, gusty winds to Southern California

A brief cold system is expected to move through the Southland on Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

The snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet, likely making for hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 5 and other mountain roads on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected in most areas of the Southland on Monday before dry weather and slightly warmer temperatures return Tuesday and remain for the rest of the week.



"Most areas expected to receive between 0.10-0.33 inches of rain with upcoming storm later tonight into Mon. Local amounts up to 0.50 inches in the foothills and coastal slopes," the NWS tweeted Sunday afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.

Advertisement

Light to moderate snow and gusty winds are expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Snow levels will fall to around 3,000 feet.

The NWS also says to plan on slippery road conditions and possible road delays or closures. Light snow accumulations are expected on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Angeles Crest Highway, and Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road in northern Ventura County.

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles and vicinity, with gusts to 45 mph, strongest at the beaches.

A cold weather alert was also in effect through Monday for the mountains and the Antelope Valley, where temperatures will drop into the 20 and 30s at night.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.