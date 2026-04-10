Coachella Weekend 1: Full livestream schedule

The Brief Fans at home can watch Coachella Weekend 1 for free on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. PDT each day. This year’s YouTube experience includes a multiview grid to watch four stages at once. Sabrina Carpenter headlines Friday, followed by Justin Bieber on Saturday and Karol G Sunday.



Hundreds of thousands of free spirits and music fans will head to the greater Palm Springs area for Weekend I of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from April 10–12. For those unable to catch the action in person, it will be streamed on YouTube as well as a mobile app.

How to watch Coachella Weekend I

What we know:

Some of the biggest names in music will hit the seven stages—Coachella, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora, and Quasar—at Indio's Empire Polo Club in the Coachella Valley.

YouTube will provide an enhanced livestream experience, including a multiview grid and a vertical stream with exclusive angles. In addition, fans can download the Coachella Livestream App with several features, including a replay schedule.

Click here for more information.

Coachella Weekend I livestream schedule

Timeline:

Find out when you can catch your favorite act on the YouTube stream below.

Friday, April 10

The streaming begins at 4 p.m. and Friday’s headliner, Sabrina Carpenter, is scheduled to hit the stage from 9:05–10:35 p.m. Other acts to hit the main Coachella stage are:

Teddy Swims: 5:30–6:20 p.m.

The xx: 7–7:55 p.m.

Anyma presents AEDEN: Midnight–1 a.m.

Global girl group KATSEYE will be on the Sahara stage from 8–8:45 p.m. It was announced Manon Bannerman will not join the group as she remains on hiatus.

Saturday, April 11

The music kicks off once again at 4 p.m. with several acts performing during the 4 p.m. hour, including Jack White. Grammy Award-winning Justin Bieber, is Saturday’s headliner. If you’re a "Belieber," plan for a late night as his set is scheduled from 11:25 p.m.–12:55 a.m. Also hitting the main stage are:

Addison Rae: 5:30–6:20 p.m.

Giveon: 7–7:50 p.m.

The Strokes: 9–10:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Karol G will close things out as Sunday night’s headliner beginning at 9:55 p.m. Also set to hit the main stage Sunday are:

Tijuana Panthers: 4–4:50 p.m.

Wet Leg: 4:45–5:30 p.m.

Major Lazer: 6:10–7:10 p.m.

Young Thug: 7:50–8:40 p.m.

What's next:

Weekend II, featuring the same acts, is scheduled for April 17–19.

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This story was reported from Los Angeles.