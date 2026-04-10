Coachella Weekend I forecast: Here's what you can expect

Hundreds of thousands of music lovers will descend on the desert this weekend for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The event takes place over back-to-back weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Both weekends are sold out and fans can expect a mix of sunny skies, warm temperatures and breezy conditions.

Coachella weekend forecast

Timeline:

The first weekend is set to be a windy one. Here is what fans can expect when they head to the greater Palm Springs area this weekend:

Friday, April 10

Friday’s headliner, Sabrina Carpenter, will bring her hit "Espresso" and plenty of energy to the stage. Other major acts Friday include Teddy Swims, KATSEYE and Sexyy Red.

Fans can expect mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with a slight chance of light showers Friday night. Wind gusts are expected to reach around 25 mph. Attendees should be aware of an air quality alert that expires at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Afternoon high: 90 degrees

Low: 63 degrees

Saturday, April 11

Justin Bieber headlines Saturday with Labrinth, Giveon and The Strokes among other notable acts.

Saturday will be sunny. While wind speeds are expected to increase across parts of Southern California, gusts will hover between 20 and 25 mph in Indio.

Afternoon high: 85 degrees

Low: 60 degrees

Sunday, April 12

Karol G closes out the first Coachella weekend, bringing a mix of reggaeton, urban pop and Latin R&B. Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon high: 77 degrees

Low: 51 degrees

This story was reported from Los Angeles.