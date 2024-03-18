Meet the 87-year-old man who's run every LA Marathon

"One mile at a time," said 87-year-old Claude Bruni. That's how he got through his 39th Los Angeles Marathon Sunday, his 108th 26.2-mile journey.

It took the Los Angeles man about 12 hours and 15 minutes to walk it. His son, Claude Jr., and grandson, Chris, were by his side every step of the way.

Bruni is recognized for being the oldest participant this year and is celebrated for having completed all of Los Angeles' 39 marathons.

SUGGESTED: Kenya dominates 2024 LA Marathon in second-largest field in history

How does he feel the day after? "A little sore, but I'm okay. I'm fantastic," said Bruni when he joined Marla Tellez on the Fox 11 News at 6 p.m., wearing his marathon T-shirt and his much deserved medal.

Bruni credits his two sons for inspiring him to start running decades ago. He first began with the Long Beach Marathon and, in 1986, ran L.A.'s inaugural marathon.

"I really enjoy the outdoors and the fresh air," said Bruni.

His wife of 58 years, Sharon, is one of his biggest cheerleaders.

"She spends all this time waiting for me at the finish line," said Bruni.

Bruni has every intention of completing his 40th Los Angeles marathon next March when he's 88-years-old. A little soreness isn't stopping him.

"The legs are a little wobbly but I'm ok. I'll survive," said Bruni.