Los Angeles postpones 12,500 vaccination appointments for Friday due to storm-related delivery delays

article

Thousands of vaccine appointments in the city of Los Angeles were postponed on Friday due to delivery delays caused by severe winter storms across the country, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

"Severe weather across the country has disrupted travel and shipping nationwide, including delaying the delivery of our vaccines," Garcetti said. "Our City is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines swiftly, safely, and equitably — and as soon as doses arrive in Los Angeles, we will get them into people’s arms immediately."

According to Garcetti's office, approximately 12,500 patients will soon receive a notice by text, e-mail, or phone that their Friday appointment is postponed.

Thursday's announcement only affects the city of Los Angeles' large-scale vaccination sites. Vaccinations from the city’s mobile clinics will continue as planned.

RELATED: Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot

Once the city confirms the arrival of a new shipment of doses in the days ahead, all patients who missed their appointment will be prioritized and receive a notification with details for their new automatically rescheduled appointment.

Advertisement

"We are collaborating closely with the City of Los Angeles to ensure the vaccination distribution process is as smooth as possible," said, Dr. Sujal Mandavia, Chief Medical Officer of Carbon Health. "Second dose appointments will be prioritized, and it is our intent to administer those second doses within the CDC-recommended timeframe of 42 days after the first dose."

RELATED: Severe winter storms will cause ‘widespread delays’ in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, CDC says

Harsh weather conditions nationwide have held up two separate shipments: 26,000 doses, previously set to arrive on Tuesday, are currently in Kentucky; another 37,000, intended for next week’s appointments, are in Tennessee. Grounded flights and icy roads have prevented delivery of these and other vaccine shipments across the country.

Garcetti and his team will continue to monitor the situation, and officials will determine the status of Saturday’s vaccination appointments as soon as possible, authorities said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.