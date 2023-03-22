Deadly wrong-way crash under investigation on 60 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a deadly wrong-way crash involving a semi-truck in the City of Industry on the 60 Freeway Wednesday morning.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the wrong-way, hit-and-run crash happened around 4 a.m. CHP investigators said a car was going eastbound on the westbound lanes when it crashed into at least one other vehicle.

Two people became trapped in the wreckage. Later in the morning, investigators said a person died in the crash.

All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down following a wrong-way crash in the City of Industry on Wednesday, March 22.

Caltrans officials closed all westbound lanes before the Crossroads Parkway exit. A SigAlert was issued and traffic was diverted off the freeway at 7th Avenue.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was not available and the suspect remains at large.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.