Burbank saloon to lose operating permit after defying in-person dining ban in Dec. 2020

The City of Burbank has voted to revoke a saloon's operating permit after allegations that the business broke the state and local in-person dining ban back in December 2020.

Burbank City Attorney Amy Albano explained that Monday's ruling will mean that Tinhorn Flats can no longer operate legally.

"If they do not comply, then the city's remedy would be to file a civil suit and to get some kind of order from the court to enforce closure of the restaurant," Albano explained.

The city attorney added that the restaurant can also take the city to court.

Back in early December, FOX 11 reported on Tinhorn Flats openly defying the county and state's outdoor dining ban. Tinhorn Flats brought in customers when FOX 11 was at the saloon's patio to speak with the owner.

During the Dec. 2020 interview, the saloon owner was not concerned about the risk of losing his license or being issued fines.

"I've got nothing left to lose," owner Lucas Lepejian told FOX 11's Phil Shuman in December. "I'm opposing tyranny...I'm doing COVID-19 safety protocols."

Back in December, Lepejian told Shuman he could lose his liquor license, which costs around $100,000.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions at Burbank saloon

Fast-forward to February 2021, the saloon has officially lost its permit.

