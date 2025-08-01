City installs crosswalks in LA neighborhood where residents painted their own

The city of Los Angeles on Friday installed crosswalks in a West Los Angeles neighborhood where neighbors had recently painted their own.

What we know:

In a statement, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park said "it should be safe for people to walk, roll, bike, and drive in their neighborhoods."

"We will continue doing all we can to keep Angelenos safe - that includes pedestrians and park goers," Bass said in a statement.

"Stoner Park is a key community anchor - a place where neighbors gather, kids play, and local events bring people together," Park said. "When we talk about where LA comes together, it's places like Stoner Park. That's why it's so important to prioritize pedestrian safety and make sure everyone can get around safely."

Mayor Bass announced earlier this summer that hundreds of street safety improvements near schools across the city including speed humps, slow-speed signage, and crossing guards, would be implemented to make it safer for families to get to school."

The backstory:

Residents in the neighborhood painted their own crosswalks near Stoner Park due to growing frustration with speeding drivers and the city's alleged inaction.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA residents tried painting their own crosswalks - here's why

According to residents, cars frequently cut through Nebraska Avenue, which residents described as a fast shortcut.

The city had previously installed makeshift rotaries to try and slow traffic, but neighbors reported these were not effective.

By Friday, however, the city had painted over the makeshift crosswalks.

What's next:

The city said sidewalk improvements will be installed in the coming weeks.