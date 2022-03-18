CHP seeing an increase in wrong-way crashes

In recent weeks, a series of wrong-way crashes in Southern California has exposed an alarming trend up and down the state, often with disastrous conclusions.

Motorists driving the wrong way on freeways and highways at life-threatening speeds.

We spoke to a mom from Lompoc, California who considers herself lucky to be alive Friday.

Carmen Earle was returning from her job as a coach on March 4 when saw headlights coming right at her, the vehicle barreling toward her at 65 mph. The mom of two took a quick evasive action and swerved to miss the vehicle on Highway 135 between Santa Maria and Lompoc. Seven minutes later, that same wrong-way driver hit another vehicle, critically injuring two and killing himself.

Earle was deeply aware how close she came to colliding with the wrong-way driver.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.